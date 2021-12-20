Malaga province records its first confirmed Omicron variant case The Junta de Andalucía has detected 18 infections with the new strain in the region, along with "many other" suspected cases currently under investigation

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that the first case of coronavirus from the Omicron variant has been detected in Malaga province, according to Ministry of Health sources, who have not yet offered further details.

Last Saturday the regional Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, pointed out that the hospital admissions of people with coronavirus are still mainly caused by the Delta strain of the disease, while Omicron cases “are not yet causing the same hospitalisation problems", although he did acknowledge that this new variant "is stressing" primary care.

The Andalucía region has 18 confirmed cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus along with "many other" suspected cases which are currently being studied, all of them with a clinical course that reflects "little virulence."

In the last 48 hours Malaga province has added a total of 1,539 Covid-19 infections, and two deaths have been reported. In addition, hospital pressure has increased and the 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 434.7 this Monday.

There are currently a total of 174 people hospitalised, which is ten more people than last Saturday when there were 164, of which 29 are in an intensive care unit, three more than on Saturday.