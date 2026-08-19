Malaga province issues yellow warning for high temperatures

Juan Soto 19/08/2026 a las 14:09h.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in Malaga province. It expects maximum temperatures of 38C in the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce areas between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday.

High temperatures have put 13 regions on alert this Wednesday, with Valencia at red level (extraordinary danger) and five others reaching amber level (significant danger): Andalucía, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and Murcia.

The provincial capitals that expect the highest maximum temperatures are Lleida, Valencia and Zaragoza, with 42C. In addition, Catalonia and Castilla y León will also have weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms.

Alicante and Valencia will be under red alerts for heat, while amber alerts are in place in Almeria; Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza; Albacete; Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona; Vega del Segura and Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas; and Castellón.

The remaining high temperature warnings (yellow) are in Malaga; Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera; Soria and Burgos; Cuenca; Orense; Metropolitana, Henares and Sur, Vegas and Oeste; Altiplano de Murcia, Noroeste de Murcia, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón; Centro de Navarra, Pirineo navarro and Ribera del Ebro de Navarra; Álava; and Ribera del Ebro de La Rioja and Ibérica riojana.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province