Malaga province to improve road markings on 99 roads with two-million budget

Europa Press 22/06/2026 a las 16:31h.

The provincial authority of Malaga approved at its last meeting on 17 June the start of the contracting process for works to improve road markings in the province. The works, totalling 2,108,323.87 euros, will cover 600 kilometres of 99 roads.

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said that the works will be put out to tender in four lots, corresponding to the four areas into which the province is divided: Axarquía, Norte-Antequera, Guadalhorce Valley and Serranía de Ronda.

The works will have a three-month execution period.

Salado stated that the Malaga provincial authority maintains a firm and determined commitment every year to modernise and improve the provincial road network, which increases road safety with budgets that amount to 20 million euros annually.

"We are not only addressing the structural repairs of roads that are in poor condition, but have also made a significant effort with road surface improvement plans to ensure that the roadways and ditches are in the best possible condition," Salado said.

The provincial authority's project includes delimiting traffic lanes, separating directions of traffic, indicating the edge of the roadway, delimiting areas excluded from regular vehicle traffic and regulating traffic.

Salado also announced that the tender documents for contracting road signage work are currently in the drafting phase, which includes the renewal and replacement of traffic signs.

Areas of operation

In the Axarquía part of the project, the works will cover 32 roads and 174.4 kilometres. The projects will be put out to tender for 590,832.01 euros.

These are the roads: MA-3103 (from A-7000 to MA-3111), MA-3104 (from MA-3111 to La Breña), MA-3105 (from MA-3111 to MA-3107), MA-3106 (Cútar-El Borge), MA-3107 (Benamargosa-Riogordo), MA-3108 (Benamargosa-Cútar), MA-3109 (El Borge-Almáchar), MA-3110 (Olías to Totalán), MA-3111 (Olías to MA-3105), MA-3112 (from MA-3109 to MA-3116), MA-3113 (from A-356 to Benamargosa), MA-3114 (Moclinejo-Almáchar), MA-3115 (Benamocarra-Iznate), MA-3116 (from A-356 to Benamocarra), MA-3117 (from MA-3119 to El Valdés), MA-3118 (Cajiz-Iznate), MA-3119 (Benagalbón-Moclinejo) and MA-3200 (Rincón de la Victoria-Benagalbón), MA-3201 (from A-7 to Macharaviaya and Benaque), MA-3202 (from MA-24 to MA-3110), MA-3203 (from N-340a to Cajiz), MA-3204 (from N-340a to Chilches), MA-4104 (from A-7205 to Alcaucín), MA-4105 (Canillas de Aceituno-Sedella), MA-4106 (from A-7205 to Canillas de Aceituno), MA-4107 (Sedella-Salares), MA-4108 (Salares-Árchez), MA-4109 (Arenas-Daimalos), MA-4110 (Corumbela-Daimalos), MA-4111 (from Vélez-Málaga to Arenas), MA-5103 (Árchez-Corumbela), and MA-6102 (from N-340 to Río de la Miel).

The Norte-Antequera part of the project covers 171.85 kilometres of 20 roads with a tender budget of 542,886.94 euros.

The roads to be improved are: MA-4100 (from A-7203 to the provincial border), MA-4101 (access to Alfarnate), MA-4102 (from MA-4101 to A-7204), MA-4103 (from Alfarnate to A-7204), MA-4403 (from A-343 to A-384), MA-5100 (from A-7201 to MA-5102), MA-5102 (from A-7201 to A-333), MA-5405 (from MA-4403 to A-384), and MA-5406 (from Humilladero to A-384), MA-5407 (from Mollina to N-331), MA-5408 (from N-331 to Cartaojal), MA-6100 (access to Villanueva de Tapia), MA-6404 (from A-7278 to Campillos), MA-6406 (from A-7278 to Almargen), MA-6407 (Campillos towards El Saucejo to the provincial border), MA-6408 (Fuente de Piedra-Los Carvajales), MA-6409 (Los Carvajales-Alameda), MA-6410 (access to Mollina), MA-6411 (Alameda towards La Roda to the provincial border) and MA-6416 (Villanueva Algaidas-Cuevas de San Marcos).

The Guadalhorce Valley work covers 21 roads, a total of 140.4 kilometres. The works will be put out to tender for 528,604.57 euros.

It includes the following roads: MA-3101 (A-45 to Casabermeja via Los Gámez), MA-3301 (Alhaurín de la Torre to Provincial Facilities), MA-3302 (from A-7059 to A-357 via Villafranco del Guadalhorce), MA-3303 (Coín-Fishermen's Port), MA-3304 (Cártama-Alhaurín el Grande), MA-3400 (access to Gibralgalia), MA-3402 (from A-7075 to Almogía), MA-3403 (Villanueva de la Concepción-Almogía), MA-3404 (from Casabermeja to A-7075), MA-4400 (access to Bobastro), MA-5400 (El Burgo-Serrato), MA-5401 (El Burgo-Casarabonela), MA-5402 (from MA-5401 to Ardales), MA-5403 (Ardales-El Chorro), MA-5404 (from A-357 to A-7278), MA-6400 (access to Serrato), MA-6401 (from A-367 to Cañete la Real), MA-6402 (Cañete la Real via La Atalaya to provincial border), MA-6403 (from Teba to A-7278), MA-6405 (access to Teba) and MA-7404 (from A-384 to Cañete la Real).

Finally, the Serranía de Ronda share includes 16 roads totalling 113.3 kilometres for 446,000.35 euros. They are the following: MA-7303 (Cartajima-Júzcar), MA-7305 (access to Parauta), MA-7306 (access to Cartajima), MA-7403 (Arriate-Puerto del Monte), MA-8300 (from A-7 to Casares), MA-8301 (Estepona-Jubrique), MA-8302 (from MA-8301 to Genalguacil), MA-8304 (from MA-8305 to Genalguacil), MA-8305 (Algatocín-Jubrique), MA-8306 (access to Benalauría), MA-8400 (from Benaoján to its station), MA-8401 (Benaoján-Cortes de la Frontera), MA-8402 (Montejaque-Benaoján), MA-8405 (access to Cortijo de Los Villalones), MA-8406 (from MA-7402 to Venta de la Leche) and MA-8407 (from MA-8405 to Montecorto).