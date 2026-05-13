Malaga province handles more than 5,000 inquiries about series of storms up to May

Julio J. Portabales 13/05/2026 Actualizado a las 15:01h.

Malaga province still feels the consequences of the series of storms at the beginning of the year. The latest data from the government sub-delegation in Malaga shows that, as of 11 May, the assistance offices in Casares, Benaoján and Malaga had handled a total of 5,351 inquiries concernings storm damages.

All of these incidents stem from the impact of storms Leonardo and Marta, which caused significant damage in various parts of the province in February, particularly in the Serranía de Ronda mountain range.

To assist residents, the Spanish central government established an active support system in several Andalusian municipalities. In total, there are 14 offices the Ministry of Agriculture manages through public company Tragsa.

In Malaga province, the Benaoján office has registered the highest volume of inquiries, with 2,851 cases, followed by Casares, with 1,531. The remaining 969 cases were in Malaga city.

These offices provide administrative support for managing the aid the Spanish cabinet approved on 17 February. The aim is to guide individuals, businesses and the self-employed in processing applications and to facilitate access to available resources.

Aid to local councils

The service not only assists residents, businesses and the self-employed, but also advises municipalities that can access the two-billion-euro aid package to cover the repair of 100 per cent of municipal infrastructure.

This funding allows local councils to undertake repair, restoration, reconstruction, improvement and expansion projects for municipal or provincial infrastructure, equipment, facilities and services.

This only covers damages the storms and subsequent floods have caused. The aid complements the grants with which the Interior Ministry covers expenses local authorities incur in emergency situations.