Malaga, Andalusian province with most demonstrations in support of Ceuta

01/09/2026 a las 16:08h.

More than 260 Spanish municipalities have officially endorsed demonstrations outside their town halls, scheduled for 8pm on 2 September (Día de Ceuta) in support of ... the 'Por Ceuta' ('For Ceuta') initiative in the wake of the migration crisis.

The call has urged the public to gather outside their respective town halls. In Madrid, the rally will take place outside Congreso.

The social media initiative has organised public rallies in various municipalities and is providing guidance on how to organise protests.

President of the Spanish federation of municipalities and provinces (FEMP) María José García-Pelayo has urged local authorities to support the public demonstration due to take place in Ceuta.

Opposition party PP has also endorsed the initiative, which it describes as "non-partisan".

Andalucía

Within Andalucía, Malaga is the province with the highest number of scheduled protests. Demonstrations will take place in Mijas, Rincón de la Victoria, Benalmádena, Nerja, Benahavís, Fuengirola, Alhaurín de la Torre, Vélez, Marbella, Ronda, Torremolinos, Estepona, Antequera and Coín.

In Seville, rallies will take place in Écija, Utrera, La Rinconada, Alcalá de Guadaira and Tomares, as well as in Seville city, in front of the city council in Plaza Nueva.

Almeria joins with Almeria city, Roquetas de Mar, Berja, Albox, Macael, Olula del Río and Huércal-Overa have joined the protests.

Meanwhile, in Cadiz, including the provincial capital, Chiclana de la Frontera, Barbate, Villamartín, Rota, El Puerto de Santa María, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Jerez de la Frontera, La Línea de la Concepción, Ubrique and Tarifa will join.

In Granada, official rallies have been organised in Santa Fe, Motril and Almuñécar, as well as in the city of Granada. The demonstrations in Huelva will take place in the city of Huelva, Aracena, La Palma del Condado and Isla Cristina.

Balearic Islands

As for the Balearic Islands, in Mallorca, Palma has joined the public call to hold a rally outside the city council. A rally has also been organised in Ibiza.

Canary Islands

Demonstrations in the Canary Islands will begin at 7pm (local time), following a public call for protests in four municipalities across the islands. In Tenerife, a protest will take place outside the town hall in Santa Cruz.

Meanwhile, in Gran Canaria, town rallies will take place in Las Palmas, in Plaza de Santa Ana, and in Telde, in Plaza de San Juan. Fuerteventura has scheduled its rally next to the town hall in Puerto del Rosario, while Lanzarote has organised one in Arrecife.

Valencia

In Valencia, rallies extend to Valencia city, Torrent, L'Alcúdia de Crespins, Llocnou de la Corona, Gandía, Carcaixent, Burjassot and Sagunto.

In Castellón, the rallies will be in the towns of Castellón de la Plana, Nules, Segorbe, Almassora and Burriana.

The largest number of demonstrations in the region of Valencia will happen in Alicante: Jávea, El Verger, Guardamar del Segura, Elche, Teulada, Santa Pola, Elda, Benidorm, Calpe, Pilar de la Horadada, Almoradí, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Redován, Albatera, Sax, Callosa d'en Sarrià, Finestrat, Villajoyosa, Polop de la Marina and Alicante city.

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