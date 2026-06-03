Malaga police investigate drug heist involving two gangs on Las Pedrizas motorway with one person injured

María José Díaz Alcalá 03/06/2026 a las 11:43h.

The Guardia Civil are investigating a new shooting between gangs in the province of Malaga, which happened on the Las Pedrizas motorway on 28 May. One person was injured and required hospitalisation.

According to sources, two armed groups opened fire on the road. Although the investigation is in its very early stages, everything suggests the incident occurred during a drug heist, which is the term to describe theft by one drug-trafficking network from another.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, when the emergency services received an alert concerning a car chase on the AP-46 motorway near Casabermeja, in the direction to Malaga.

Witnesses said that the occupants of both vehicles, a white van and a car, were armed and had opened fire. The occupants of the white van were allegedly carrying shotguns, while those in the car had pistols.

The Guardia Civil and emergency medical personnel immediately headed to the scene, where they attended to a 37-year-old gunshot victim. Due to the severity of his injury, the medical team transported him to a hospital in the city of Malaga.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an open investigation to clarify what happened. The initial hypothesis points to a heist involving a significant quantity of drugs.

Drug heists between rival gangs typically involve prior planning and a high level of violence to ensure the success of the theft.