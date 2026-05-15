Malaga police dismantle network suspected of 20 burglaries in Costa del Sol homes

Irene Quirante 15/05/2026 a las 09:50h.

The National Police have dismantled a network they believe to be responsible for around 20 burglaries in homes in Malaga and Vélez-Málaga. According to sources, the police have made a dozen arrestes, with at least five suspects already in prison.

It appears that the network committed a large number of the burglaries in January, when the police noticed a surge in reports of this type of crime.

The police confirmed that, in many cases, the perpetrators had used the same modus operandi, employing a technique investigators call 'lock impressioning'.

This method allows criminals to enter homes without forcing the locks. They typically insert thin metal strips into the lock cylinder, which imprint the pins' movements as they turn, allowing them to open the door in seconds without arousing suspicion among the residents.

The National Police spent several weeks investigating the cases and identifying the perpetrators, some of whom have prior convictions for similar offences.