Malaga police discover body of 45-year-old woman following neighbours' assault alert

Irene Quirante 21/07/2026 a las 13:12h.

The Guardia Civil in the Malaga town of Benahavís discovered the body of a 45-year-old woman inside a home on Tuesday morning. The body showed signs consistent with a violent death.

According to sources, neighbours first contacted the emergency services to report an alleged assault in the Los Arqueros residential area at around 9.50am.

The dispatcher mobilised the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, emergency medical personnel and the 061 women's helpline.

Upon arrival, however, they could only confirm the woman's death and the removal of the body. The autopsy results will reveal more about the cause of death.

Malaga province is going through a tragic July. Less than 24 hours ago, another woman was found stabbed multiple times in a house in Antequera. Although the investigation is ongoing, everything points to a gender-based crime.

Prior to the discovery of her body, her ex-husband had taken his own life by jumping from the Arco de los Gigantes in the heart of the old town.

So far in July, Malaga has recorded three other gender-based violence murders.

On 1 July, the body of 35-year-old Cristina, a resident of Malaga city's Ciudad Jardín district, was found in a well in Rincón de la Victoria. That same day, her ex-partner confessed that he had stabbed her to death weeks earlier.

Just one week later, in the early hours of 8 July, a 61-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Mijas after the house had been set on fire.

Their names were María and Patricia, respectively. Both had stab wounds, leading investigators to suspect from the outset that the perpetrator had tried to disguise the double murder with arson.

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