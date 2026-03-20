Malaga province weather: warnings for rain and wind this Friday

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:27 Share

Spring starts with some rain in Malaga province this Friday. Although the weather is gradually stabilising, parts of the province will be under a yellow warning.

Aemet (the state meteorological agency) has activated a warning for downpours that could leave up to 15mm in parts of the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and Malaga city on 20 March.

While the highest risk subsided in the early hours on Friday, rain is expected to return in the afternoon. Marbella, Estepona and the Serranía de Ronda will record the highest accumulations.

While the probability for the rest of the province remains between 40 and 70 per cent, precipitation there will not be as significant.

The Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley are also under a warning for easterly winds of 50 to 60km/h and three- to four-metre waves. This alert will remain active between 12pm and 5pm.

On the coast of the Axarquía, the warning started at 5am and will end at 5pm.