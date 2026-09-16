Málaga Match, a new network to bring together all the cultures that coexist in the city

Málaga Match aims to bring together all the cultures that coexist in the city. The new network, which was launched on Wednesday last week, has ... been set up as a project aimed at connecting the people who make up today’s Malaga: locals, people from other parts of Spain who live here, internationals who have been in the city for years, and those who have just arrived.

Spearheaded by businesswoman Hélène Mostertman, former owner of the Vino Mío restaurant, the initiative aims to “break out of the usual circles, mix cultures and give people who might never otherwise meet the chance to get to know one another and connect”. The first event took place at Terraza de San Juan and was attended by around 40 people of 18 different nationalities.

Málaga Match was launched as a monthly get-together that will take place at different terraces around the city to build strong communities. “It’s not a dating platform or a traditional networking event. The idea isn’t to come with a specific professional aim or to look for a partner, but simply to meet new people, have a chat, discover other cultures and make connections in a natural way,” she sums up.

Hélène Mostertman points out that these meet-ups are just the starting point, as the network aims to be much more than just a monthly event. “The aim is to create a community that continues after each meet-up, where people can stay in touch, share interests, take part in activities together and really feel part of Malaga.”

The businesswoman decided to set up this platform after realising that Malaga is becoming an increasingly international city and noticing that people arriving from abroad and those who already live here generally move in separate circles. “The aim is to bring these worlds closer together and facilitate genuine connections between people of different nationalities, ages and backgrounds.”

An opportunity to practise languages

As might be expected, and having seen the range of nationalities that have come together for this first event, Málaga Match “also offers a natural opportunity to practise languages.

“For people who have just arrived, it can be a way to improve their Spanish, and for many Spaniards it’s a chance to practise English or other languages they know but don’t get to use often enough,” sums up Mostertman.

At the first meeting, 18 nationalities were represented: Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Cuba, Switzerland, Hungary, Bangladesh, Thailand and Ecuador.

Each event will be held on a different rooftop in Malaga, with the aim of discovering new venues in the city and giving each gathering a different atmosphere. The second event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 8 October and is already roughly half full, following the rapid uptake of this first event.