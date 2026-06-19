Malaga man under arrest for kidnapping acquaintance over jealousy allegations

Irene Quirante 19/06/2026 a las 11:42h.

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Malaga for the alleged kidnapping of an acquaintance, whom, according to sources, he had accused of having had an affair with his wife.

The victim was reportedly held against his will for several hours and was also subjected to beatings and threats.

It happened a few days ago in the city of Malaga. Everything suggests the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the kidnapping.

In this state, he sought out the victim to confront him about his alleged affair with the wife, after which he forcibly took him to a house.

For several hours, the suspect reportedly beat and threatened the victim. According to the investigation, he locked the man inside the house and allowed him to leave several times before dragging him back inside.

It was the victim's wife who called the emergency services at midnight, after discovering that her husband was being held captive in a house and that a group of people were making threats.

After receiving the report, the National Police arrived at the scene and knocked on the door of the house. The suspect opened the door and went outside without offering any resistance.

According to police sources, the detainee had a vacant stare and was unable to speak or explain what had happened due to the effects of drugs or alcohol. The operation concluded in the early hours of the morning with the suspect's arrest for the crimes of unlawful detention, trespassing and making threats.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the police arrested four people for forcibly putting a 21-year-old woman into a van in the Campanillas district.

The events took place at aound 6pm on 3 June, when the emergency serivces received several reports, which prompted the deployment of an urgent operation to try to locate the vehicle.

The Local Police managed to intercept the van on the road with the help of a witness. They arrested five suspects, including the victim's parents.

According to the investigation, what had prompted them to carry out the illegal detention was the young woman's relationship with another woman from the province of Malaga.