Malaga leads luxury sector with more than 700 villas in major hotel chain projects

Pilar Martínez 04/06/2026 a las 11:50h.

The Costa del Sol leads Spain's market for luxury hotel-branded residential developments. Consultancy firm Colliers highlights that the Malaga coastline currently accounts for 90 per cent of new projects in this segment of exclusive villa developments, which offer a full range of services from well-known international hotel brands.

In other words, it is the destination where investment has concentrated most heavily, with more than 700 units under development.

Ana Gavilanes is head of the Colliers' Marbella office. She confirms that there is "growth in the luxury map of the Costa del Sol", where the consolidation of Marbella and the so-called Golden Triangle now combines with the growth of areas such as Sotogrande and La Alcaidesa, which offer a proposition more closely linked to privacy, nature and the authenticity of the destination.

Colliers highlights that the branded residences segment linked to hotel brands remains in a strong development phase in Spain, with a still-limited supply. It estimates around 500 operational units in the country, with more than 800 additional units at different stages of development.

Colliers attributes this strong growth to "rising international demand for products that combine professional management and tourist operation".

Within this market, the firm says the integrated model within hotel complexes has become the dominant format, accounting for 72 per cent of the market, as it brings together services, operations and experience under branded standards.

Colliers' residential sales advisory division, which specialises in the marketing of landmark residential projects, has been appointed by ActivumSG and Accor Group, owner and operator respectively, to exclusively market Fairmont Residences La Hacienda: a collection of 31 branded homes with luxury hotel services located in San Roque. The development is ready to welcome its new owners.

The residences are set in a unique beachfront location next to the prestigious La Hacienda Links Golf, considered "one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world". The new development combines "contemporary architecture, high-end interior design and access to a wide range of five-star hotel services linked to the Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol hotel, located in the same setting as the residences".

The complex consists of private villas ranging from 336 square metres to 1,149 square metres. They are arranged over two levels and include landscaped gardens, private swimming pools and terraces with spectacular sea views. Among them is a presidential villa of over 1,000 square metres with nine bedrooms, "designed as an iconic residence to experience the Mediterranean with absolute privacy and sophistication".

Gavilanes says there is "growing interest in assets that combine lifestyle and returns in a single product. Fairmont Residences La Hacienda embodies this trend through a model that allows owners to enjoy their home while also benefiting from professionally managed hotel rental operations backed by a leading international brand".