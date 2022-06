Costa del Sol issued yellow weather warning for strong winds and waves The province's coastal areas will be on alert from 3pm until midnight

The coast could see waves of up to two or three metres. / MIGUE FERNANDEZ

Following last week's heatwave, parts of Malaga province have been put on yellow alert due to strong winds and waves that will hit the province's coastal areas.

Aemet, the Spanish weather agency, issued the warning which will be active from 3pm until midnight.

The forecast is for strong, southeasterly winds of up to force 7 hitting the coast, which could cause waves of up to two or three metres high.

The affected areas are the Costa del Sol, Malaga City and Axarquía.