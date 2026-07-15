Malaga investigators dismantle network responsible for at least ten burglaries in several municipalities

SUR 15/07/2026 a las 15:53h.

The National Police have arrested four people in connection to at least ten burglaries in private homes in the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Seville.

The police launched operation 'Asspa' following complaints in Malaga city in March this year. They observed a repeating pattern in each incident.

All the burglaries took place during the day, in flats lacking any security measures, without alarm systems or video surveillance cameras. The locks of doors didn't seem forced during the inspection.

Lock specialists

Three people were the core of the network, but they relied on 'cell' units to travel to the selected locations, where they would check whether there was anybody inside.

If someone answered, they would make up an excuse. If nobody did, they would try to commit the robbery.

They used the 'impressioning' method to gain access. This technique involves inserting a master key, along with a thin, deformable aluminium sheet that goes into the lock cylinder and copies the key that can open the door without leaving any trace or damage to the lock.

The criminals made their journeys using both rental and private vehicles, which they exchanged or rotated periodically, hindering police operations.

Among the items reported stolen were jewellery, electronic devices and money, although there were also other valuable items.

As the investigation progressed, the police suspected that the same network could be behind other similar crimes in Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Granada and Seville.

After several months of investigation, the police were able to confirm the suspects' involvement in more than ten incidents.

Out of the four detainees, three have been remanded in custody. The police also carried out four house searches (two in Malaga, one in Torremolinos and one in Benalmádena).

During the searches, they seized some of the stolen items, mainly jewellery, tools for opening doors such as master keys and a lever for opening locks.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports