Sixth hotel in Malaga province awarded Michelin key

The Gran Marbella hotel has just become the sixth hotel in Malaga province to gain a Michelin key, which recognises the very best establishments in ... the global hospitality industry.

All of the recognised establishments are in the western Costa del Sol: three in Marbella and the other three in Casares, Benahavís and Mijas.

All six establishments feature in the most recent Michelin Guide. The highest-ranked of all is the Marbella Club, which has two keys, while the others have one each: La Fonda in Marbella, Finca Cortesín in Casares, Villa Padierna in Benahavís and La Zambra in Mijas.

Malaga is the Andalusian province with the most award-winning establishments, which is a testament to the quality and excellence of its hospitality sector. Seville follows, with five; Granada, with three; and Cadiz and Cordoba, with one each. Spain has 122 award-winning hotels, five of which have three keys.

The Michelin selection process takes into account the overall experience each establishment offers, as well as aspects such as its architecture and design, the quality of service, the hotel's character and its connection to the destination.

New hotel in the Costa del Sol

The Gran Marbella hotel has only been open for a year. Following an extensive refurbishment, it opened its doors in August 2025 as the first property of the Iconic Hotels & Resorts chain in Spain. From the very beginning, its aim has been to capture the essence of Marbella at its most elegant, from a contemporary perspective.

Upon learning that the Michelin Guide had recognised the hotel, the establishment's managing director Jeroen Nettekoven said they were "enormously proud". He believes that this recognition "highlights the commitment, dedication and passion of the entire team".

"At the same time, it strengthens our ambition to create truly memorable experiences for our guests, celebrating the unique character of Marbella and our particular vision of Mediterranean luxury," he said.

The hotel is set among extensive green spaces and features 135 rooms and suites, many of which offer sea views. With its Andalusian-inspired architecture and "slow luxury" concept, it invites guests to relax at their own pace. The experience features the Amù Beach Club and Champneys Spa, the prestigious British wellness brand's first location in Spain.

Second selection from the guide

This is the second year of Michelin Guide key recognitions. According to Gwendal Poullennec, the publication's international director, "this second global selection reflects the extraordinary dynamism driving the hospitality sector".

"With nearly 470 new establishments recognised, we are witnessing a continuous improvement in the range of options on offer, driven by increasingly creative and ambitious projects," Poullennec said.

Following months of unannounced visits, the inspectors have selected more than 470 new hotels across 79 destinations. In fact, ten new destinations have been included in this year's selection, while more than 80 hotels have upgraded within the selection.

The global selection of hotels now comprises more than 9,400 establishments, of which 2,832 have been awarded one or more Keys. Europe and Asia recorded the highest number of new establishments. The selection has seen significant growth in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the UK, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

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