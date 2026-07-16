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Malaga firefighters rescue person who fell down an embankment on the A-7001 road

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Photo from the rescue operation in Malaga.

SUR

A person was rescued after falling down an embankment on the A-7001 road linking Olías and El Palo in Malaga on Wednesday night.

Firefighters from the Mayorazgo and Martiricos stations attended the incident with two crews, supported by a utility vehicle, two light response vehicles and an ambulance.

After rescuing the casualty, firefighters took the person to hospital in a fire service ambulance, according to Malaga city council sources.

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Malaga firefighters rescue person who fell down an embankment on the A-7001 road

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Malaga firefighters rescue person who fell down an embankment on the A-7001 road