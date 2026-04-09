Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines

One of the signs on the A-7 road in Malaga that sets the speed limit to 100km/h on a stretch where the radar limit is 80km/h.

Susana Zamora Thursday, 9 April 2026, 12:12 Share

A Malaga entrepreneur is warning motorists they may have been unfairly penalised after successfully challenging a series of speeding fines on the A-7 motorway. Víctor Arreza, director of Arresa Seguros, managed to have his fines nullified by proving a blatant inconsistency between roadside signage and the limits enforced by a newly installed camera.

The dispute centres on a stretch of the A-7 northbound at kilometre 1107.5, located between San Roque and Algeciras. Arreza received two separate notifications for violations recorded in September and October 2025. The camera—identified as unit 2401724018—issued penalties of 100 and 300 euros, claiming the driver had exceeded an 80km/h limit.

Conflicting speed limits

Arreza, who was initially unaware that the device was an average speed camera—which calculates speed over several kilometres rather than at a single point—decided to investigate the route. He discovered that while the camera was calibrated to 80km/h, road signs within the very same section clearly displayed a limit of 100km/h.

"There cannot be a 100km/h sign in a zone where you are prohibited from exceeding 80km/h," Arreza argued. He refused to pay the fines and launched a series of appeals through a specialist management service.

DGT admits error

While the first two appeals were dismissed by the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) on the grounds that the cameras were functioning correctly, the third appeal was upheld. The traffic authorities have now revoked the fines and restored any lost points.

In a statement to SUR, the DGT acknowledged the discrepancy. The department confirmed it has begun an ex officio review of similar cases in the area. Authorities stated that where fines do not strictly comply with regulations due to the signage error, cases will be dismissed and payments refunded to affected drivers.

This victory for the Malaga businessman serves as a precedent for thousands of other commuters travelling between the Campo de Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol who may have been caught out by the same technical contradiction.

Contradiction

According to Arreza, the sign directly contradicts the 80km/h speed limit enforced by the average speed camera. "There can't be a 100km/h sign when you're banned from exceeding 80," he says.

The driver chose not to pay the fines and initiated an appeal process through his company's fine management service. The first two appeals were dismissed, with the administrative response focusing on the proper functioning of the speed cameras. However, in the third and final instance, the appeal was upheld and both fines were revoked.

Although the DGT did not initially specify the reasons justifying the revocation of the fines in its communications to the Malaga-based business owner, in statements to SUR, it acknowledges the issue and states that it has reviewed ex officio "each of the possible cases" (without specifying how many) so that, should they not comply with the regulations, "the case may be dismissed and both the fine and the points deducted from the driver" refunded.