Malaga was Andalusian employment hot spot in 2021 Almost 45,000 people in the province found work last year, but the number of those who lost their jobs in January is the highest in Spain

In 2021, it was looking good, 44,721 people found work in Malaga province making it the best province for finding work in Andalucia. However, January delivered bad news: Malaga is now the leading province, nationwide, in terms of growing unemployment for the first month of the year.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy published on Wednesday 2 February, there are 4,587 more unemployed people in Malaga compared to December. However, a review of 2021 shows that over the course of the year there were 44,721 fewer unemployed, a decrease of 22.26 per cent.

By sectors of activity, construction has been best performing in Malaga in January taking on 267 more workers. The agriculture sector took on 263 more workers and industry 178 new workers. The service sector however shed jobs.