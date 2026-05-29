Malaga court finds underage boy guilty of sexually assaulting classmate

Irene Quirante 29/05/2026 a las 17:50h.

The juvenile court in Malaga has convicted an underage boy of sexually assaulting a girl from his class in secondary school. The teenager has formally admitted to the crime.

The defendant will be under an 18-month supervised release. The court has also required him to undergo sexual education programmes.

The public prosecution requested the criminal proceedings following a complaint concerning the events from 10 February 2025. According to the court ruling, the two young people were on the upper floor of the school when they began hugging and kissing. At one point, the young man wanted to take things further, at which point the girl expressly asked him to stop.

Despite her refusal, the boy continued the act without her consent. They separated briefly after hearing a noise in the hallway and went to the restrooms on the landing of that same floor. When they met again shortly afterwards, the defendant resumed the assault against the victim's will.

The court considers the vulnerable situation in which the victim found herself. She actively tried to escape without success at first due to the difference in height and physical strength of the aggressor, who held her until, finally, the young woman managed to break free.

During his court appearance, the defendant admitted to the acts and agreed to the prosecution's proposal.

The ruling imposes an 18-month period of supervised release, during which the defendant will attend sex education and risky behaviour courses.

Furthermore, as a protective measure for the victim, the ruling has established an absolute ban on communication through any channel or means. The defendant will have to maintain a minimum distance of 500 metres from the girl for the next three years.

The court ruling also includes the obligation to financially compensate the victim for moral damages.