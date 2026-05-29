Malaga court finds repeat offender Dinamita Montilla guilty of 21-year-old man's murder in Montes de Málaga

María José Díaz Alcalá 29/05/2026 a las 14:53h.

The jury has unanimously found José Jurado Montilla, better known as Dinamita Montilla, guilty of the murder of 21-year-old David in Los Montes de Málaga in August 2022.

The verdict considers it fully proven that the defendant, a long-time criminal who served time for four other crimes in the 1980s, approached the young man in an isolated spot, shot him at close range with a shotgun and stole the belongings David had in his backpack.

This puts an end to a two-year investigation, which focused on the testimonies of police officers, witnesses who crossed paths with Dinamita Montilla that day and the WhatsApp messages David sent to his family and friends moments before his death.

The biological evidence from the DNA laboratory of the National Police in Granada ultimately became the cornerstone of the verdict.

Forensic experts confirmed the discovery of a genetic profile matching that of the defendant on the strap of the victim's backpack. This disproves Montilla's alibi and scientifically establishes that he touched the deceased's backpack at the crime scene.

Forensic studies and the autopsy revealed that the victim was completely defenceless during the attack. According to medical reports, David instinctively raised his left arm to shield himself and that's where Montilla first shot him.

Knowing that David was alone and unarmed, Dinamita Montilla fired a final shot to the head, causing a violent death and eliminating any possibility of defence.

Following the reading of the verdict, in which the jury unanimously opposed any pardon, the prosecution reaffirmed its requests for conviction on charges of murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The public prosecution is seeking a sentence of 26 years in prison, while the private prosecution is requesting 31 years. The defence has already announced its intention to appeal the verdict.

The trial is now adjourned and the judge will ultimately determine the prison sentence that Dinamita Montilla will have to serve.