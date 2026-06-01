Malaga court convicts man of decade-long abuse and domination over wife

Irene Quirante 01/06/2026 a las 12:33h.

The provincial court of Malaga has convicted a man of decade-long abuse he inflicted on his wife until she managed to report him to the police.

The latest attack happened at their home in the town of Coín, where he beat her up and locked her up for 15 days to hide the injuries.

According to the ruling, the couple's relationship began in Morocco in 2012, where they married and began living together. In 2019, they moved to Spain and settled in Coín.

The ruling states that, from their marriage until his arrest in March 2021, the defendant perpetrated acts of physical and psychological violence against his wife "constantly, repeatedly and continuously".

The ruling details control and subjugation. The defendant systematically belittled his wife, closely monitored her mobile phone and scrutinised any relationship she had with family and friends. Degrading insults and death threats were frequent.

The ruling includes verbatim statements the aggressor has made: "You're like an animal," "I'm going to do whatever I want with you," and "A woman has to obey and remain silent about everything her husband says." He would continuously inflict this verbal abuse with physical violence.

The court has found it proven that the defendant beat his wife two to three times a month since they moved to Coín. As specific examples of this systematic violence, the ruling highlights an incident in which the man punched her so hard in the face that he caused the partial fracture of a tooth. This injury has left her with a permanent disability.

The ordeal came to a head in February 2021, when he gave her a severe beating and locked her up for 15 days to hide her injuries. On 4 March, the woman managed to escape and report the abuse to the police.

At the time she filed the report, she still had visible bruises. As a result of years of abuse, the victim exhibits symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as avoidance behaviours and psychological hypervigilance.

Court ruling

The defendant has accepted the charges after reaching a plea agreement with the prosecution, the private prosecution and his defence.

The court has sentenced him to two years in prison for the crime of unlawful detention, which includes the aggravating circumstances of gender and kinship, but also the highly mitigating circumstance of reparation of damages. In addition, he has received a further six months in prison for habitual abuse.

The ruling also includes two counts of assault in the context of gender-based violence, which add up to 120 days of community service, and a fifth count of harassment in the family setting which adds another 15 days of community service.

Furthermore, the defendant has to stay at least 500 metres away from the victim and any place she frequents, including her home and workplace. He also cannot contact her by any means.

These measures will remain in effect for five years for the crime of unlawful detention; three years for habitual abuse; three years for each of the two counts of gender-based assault; and six months for harassment. In total, he will be banned from approaching her for 14 and a half years.

The court has also banned the defendant from possessing or carrying firearms for four years. Regarding civil liability, he has to compensate the victim with 1,466.79 euros, plus applicable legal interest. The court ruling has also ordered the defendant to pay all court costs incurred in the case.