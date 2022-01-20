New projects unveiled to attract quality tourism to the Costa del Sol and inland Malaga Initiatives promoting the cultural and gastronomic experiences the province has to offer were presented at the international Fitur tourism fair in Madrid

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano (right) and the president of Globalia, Juan José Hidalgo / sur

Malaga is putting the focus on luxurious but sustainable tourism, promoting the cultural and gastronomic experiences the province has to offer at the international Fitur tourism fair in Madrid.

A province-wide effort is being made to attract wealthy tourists with an emphasis on culture, food and outdoor activities.

Among the ambitious projects aimed at that market and unveiled at the fair is Estepona’s plans for two large luxury tourist complexes backed by an investment of 630 million euros from tourism company Globalia which will create more than 1,000 new jobs in the area.

The first of the two planned complexes will be developed in the Guadalobón area, located 800 metres from the town centre on an area of 63 hectares. The complex is billed as a 'full life resort' with a wide range of leisure options and restaurants

The second project will be carried out in Arroyo Vaquero with apartments and low-density buildings combined with an emphasis on sporting activities.

The Círculo Empresarios de Torremolinos has opted for Marenga gastronomy with the eighth Contest of Espetos de la Costa del Sol and a new sculpture to commemorate this traditional way of grilling sardines.

Estepona has also announced another gastronomic event for this summer, the seventh edition of the 'Popi' World Ham Contest.

Meanwhile, Rincón de la Victoria is promoting itself as 'Full of life'. Mayor Francisco Salado said the area is ideal for tourists who "are looking for an encounter with nature, open spaces and better weather throughout the year.”