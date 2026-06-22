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Young woman dies in Malaga after falling near nightclub

The doctors were unable to save her life and she succumbed to her injuries

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Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga.

Irene Quirante

A young woman died early on Saturday after falling near a nightclub in Malaga.

The emergency services received a call at 4.27am on 20 June. A witness requested medical assistance for a 26-year-old woman who had fallen and was unresponsive.

An ambulance transferred the woman to Hospital Regional in critical condition. She had sustained severe neck injuries, which led to her death despite the doctors' efforts.

Everything points to an accidental fall that proved fatal.

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Young woman dies in Malaga after falling near nightclub

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Young woman dies in Malaga after falling near nightclub