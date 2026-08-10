Malaga investigates young man on suspicion of sexually assaulting friend during night out

The National Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Malaga on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old friend of his on ... a night out on 12 July.

The incident took place in the Cruz de Humilladero district. The victim and the suspect had spent the night out before going to a friend's house to sleep.

It was at that property that the suspect allegedly forced the young woman to engage in sexual acts with him against her will.

Following the incident, the victim went to Hospital Regional, where she underwent the necessary medical examination, as per protocol.

The protocol in question required the mobilisation of the National Police, who took the victim's statement.

Police sources have confirmed that the two parties had known each other prior to the incident.

In light of the evidence, the police proceeded with the suspect's arrest.

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