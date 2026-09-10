Dog Fest Malaga: yoga with dogs, canine baking and grooming come to Plaza Mayor this weekend

Dog lovers have an unmissable event this weekend at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga and Plaza Mayor, where the first edition of Dog Fest will feature ... a programme of activities, workshops and experiences for people to enjoy with their pets.

The two-day event will bring together activities focused on animal wellbeing, training and care, alongside leisure activities designed to make a visit to the shopping centres a different experience for the whole family.

Each day will begin at 10am with a yoga session with dogs, combining movement and relaxation with activities involving participants and their pets. At noon, attendees will be able to take part in a canine baking workshop and prepare a recipe specially designed for their four-legged companions.

At 6pm, a dog training workshop will offer guidance and advice aimed at promoting harmonious coexistence, improving communication and addressing common questions about canine behaviour.

Illustrations and grooming

The programme at McArthurGlen will also include personalised illustrations, a Dog City pop-up, dog grooming and a fun challenge allowing visitors to explore the centre in a different way.

Dog Fest will also offer special benefits to McArthurGlen Club members, who may receive a gift for their pet along with a bag of Acana dog food.

The initiative forms part of the centre's programme of experiences and puts pets at the heart of a weekend combining leisure, learning and wellbeing for families to enjoy together.