Crime
Malaga police look for perpetrators who assaulted two women, hitting one of them on the head with a gun
The main victim, 35, required hospitalisation after sustaining injuries, mainly to her head
The police are trying to identify and locate two individuals who assaulted two women in a flat in Malaga city on Wednesday, 30 September.
A ... neighbour alerted the emergency services at around 1.45pm, when the victims' cries startled them. According to sources, the suspects went to the flat and allegedly started beating the main victim, 35, holding her at gunpoint and striking her with the firearm. They also assaulted the woman who was trying to help her.
Despite the numerous blows the woman received, the resistance both women put up caused the perpetrators to eventually flee.
The National Police and paramedics attended the scene and took the 35-year-old woman to Hospital Regional. She had sustained various injuries, mainly to her head. The other woman did not need hospital assistance.
At present, SUR has no record of any arrests.