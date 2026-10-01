Malaga police look for perpetrators who assaulted two women, hitting one of them on the head with a gun

María José Díaz Alcalá 01/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:38h.

The police are trying to identify and locate two individuals who assaulted two women in a flat in Malaga city on Wednesday, 30 September.

A ... neighbour alerted the emergency services at around 1.45pm, when the victims' cries startled them. According to sources, the suspects went to the flat and allegedly started beating the main victim, 35, holding her at gunpoint and striking her with the firearm. They also assaulted the woman who was trying to help her.