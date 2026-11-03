E-scooter rider in Malaga crashed while five times over alcohol limit

A woman riding an electric scooter in central Málaga was found to be five times over the legal alcohol limit after suffering a crash in ... the historic neighborhood of La Trinidad.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, 27 October, when the rider suffered an unassisted fall. Officers from the Local Police arrived at the scene and noted clear signs that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Members of the Accident Investigation and Reports Group (GIAA) were deployed to administer a breathalyzer test, which revealed an alcohol level five times higher than the legally permitted limit for personal mobility vehicles (VMPs). Paramedics subsequently transferred the woman to the Hospital Regional for medical evaluation.

Under Spanish traffic law, e-scooter riders are legally classified as vehicle drivers and are subject to routine breathalyzer controls and administrative penalties identical to motor vehicle operators:

• Adult riders (18+): Permitted limit of up to 0.25 mg/l of alcohol in exhaled air (or 0.5 g/l in blood).

• Underage riders (16–17): Strict zero-tolerance limit (0.0 mg/l).

• Fines: Administrative penalties range between 500 and 1,000 euros depending on the recorded breathalyser concentration.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny over e-scooter safety in the capital. On 4 October, a 17-year-old girl tragically died after losing control of her e-scooter inside the Alcazaba tunnel - marking Málaga's first fatal VMP crash. Despite wearing a protective helmet, the teenager suffered severe head trauma after striking the pavement.