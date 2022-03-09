Website and telephone line now available in Malaga province for people who want to help Ukrainians These can be used to offer money, jobs, Spanish classes, logistic assistance, vehicles for humanitarian aid, and more

Maydan Malaga, the Ukraine association on the Costa del Sol, and the Ukraine consulate in Malaga have organised a website and telephone line (690 156 430) to coordinate offers of help for the people of Ukraine. The scheme has the backing of the Malaga provincial council, the Junta de Andalucía and Malaga city hall.

The plan is to channel the solidarity of people in Malaga with the Ukrainians who are fleeing the war in their country and those who were in Malaga when Russia invaded Ukraine and have not been able to go home.

Meeting to discuss ways to help the people of Ukraine. / SUR

The website was created specifically for this purpose thanks to the collaboration of Women in Málaga Tech Park, and it contains a series of forms to fill in, depending on what people want to offer. One, for example, is for those who are prepared to temporarily house the refugees and asks for details of the type of property they are offering and how long it will be available.

Other options are to offer transport (cars or lorries) and drivers to collaborate with humanitarian aid, translation and interpreting for the refugees here, giving Spanish lessons and voluntary work.

Employers can also offer jobs to Ukrainian citizens via this helpline.

The phone number – once again, it is 690 156 430 – is run by a team of volunteers from the Maydan association.