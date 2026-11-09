Volotea to operate flights between Malaga Airport and Montpellier next summer

Volotea is set to strengthen its commitment to the Costa del Sol. The airline has announced that, following the opening of a base in the ... Montpellier, it is launching a flight between the French city and Malaga Airport next summer. There will be two flights a week, departing every Thursday and Sunday.

This means that Malaga is joining the routes to Madrid, Lanzarote, Menorca and Tenerife Sur. In total, next year Volotea will offer 14 routes from Montpellier, with around 420,000 seats available, 22 per cent more than in 2026.

The airline that connects small and medium-sized European municipalities is making 7,000 seats available on flights from Malaga to Montpellier. "This new route will expand travel options between the south of France and the Costa del Sol, one of Spain's leading tourist destinations, renowned for its cultural offerings, beaches and cuisine," the airline said in the announcement.

Volotea has been operating in France since 2012 and the country currently accounts for 60 per cent of its total business, making it its main market.

The airline expects to end 2026 with around eight million seats on offer in France, in line with 2025. It remains the airline with the largest number of domestic routes in the country, with a total of 74 routes, 44 of which it operates exclusively.

Volotea currently operates from 26 French airports and has 12 bases: Nantes, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Lourdes, Brest, Rodez, Limoges and, as of now, Montpellier. It has 27 aircraft based in the country and generates more than 1,000 direct jobs and nearly 8,000 indirect jobs, contributing to economic development and local employment.

Volotea connects Malaga with 13 Spanish and European destinations. A few days ago, it announced 100 extra flights between Madrid and Andalucía to cover the distance following the suspension of the high-speed rail network. These flights will remain operational until 16 December.

Until now, only Iberia and Air Europa had been operating flights between Malaga Airport and Barajas. Despite the additional capacity both airlines announced following the Urda train crash, there is still a shortage of seats due to the suspension of the high-speed rail network.

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