Visiting German Navy crew pay tribute to lost sailors

Friday, 4 March 2022, 12:11

Officers and crew from the German Navy training sailing ship Gorch Fock, docked in Malaga, held a service and laid flowers on Sunday at the Gneisenau monument in the English Cemetery. SMS Gneisenau was driven into the breakwater outside Malaga port by heavy winds and destroyed, with the loss of 41 officers and crew, on December 16th 1900. The German consul in Malaga, Arnulf Braun, was at the cemetery to greet crew members along with Captain Nils Brandt and the ship's chaplain, Reverend Father Repnik.