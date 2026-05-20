Valencian investor to build four-star hotel in Malaga city centre protected building

The building on Calle Especería 3 in Malaga city centre that will house the future hotel.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 20/05/2026 a las 12:43h.

The race to open more hotels in Malaga city has led to the multi-million-euro purchase of one of the city centre's protected buildings. The building in question is on Calle Especería 3, on the corner of Calle Nueva and just a short distance from Calle Larios and Plaza de la Constitución.

Valencian investment group Nealis plans to convert it into a four-star hotel with approximately 72 rooms, under the Intelier brand.

This hotel project is not new, as SUR reported four years ago. The building's owners have been trying to get it off the ground for the last five years, but it is only now that the project is finally under way.

Due to its prime location, Nealis has had to pay more than ten million euros for the purchase of the building.

The investor is already preparing to adapt the building for its new use as a hotel. The architecture studio of Domingo Corpas is in charge of the design. His architects have vast experience in the Costa del Sol. They are behind the five-star hotel that Meliá opened at the end of last year on Calle Victoria.

Nealis's hospitality branch, the Intelier chain, will operate the new hotel on Calle Especería. Nealis has announced that Intelier "is entering a new phase of growth with multiple openings planned in the near future".

Opening in 2028

Valencia, Benicasim, Cordoba and Malaga are the cities where Intelier plans to open future hotels. The opening of the four-star hotel in Malaga is scheduled for next year and will be part of the Select category.

"It will be located in a unique historic building, with abundant natural light and facades on three streets, in a prime location, just a few metres from Calle Marqués de Larios and a minute from the Thyssen Museum," Nealis representatives highlighted.

Architect Fernando Guerrero Strachan designed the building in the early 20th century for the family that ran the Álvarez Fonseca department store on Calle Nueva. The heirs of that commercial dynasty have owned most of the property until now. They still own six ground-floor commercial units, not included in the multi-million-euro sale for the hotel.

In early 2020, the owners applied for a building permit to convert the building, which has grade 1 architectural protection, into a hotel. However, the pandemic and objections from the culture department halted the project until now.

The main entrance to the hotel will be on Calle Especería. The ground-floor shops will remain. However, the premises Mesón Antonio currently occupies on Calle Fernando de Lesseps will have to close, as it will become part of the hotel complex.