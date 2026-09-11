Malaga police rescue woman trapped in clothes shop

Some shopping trips go on longer than expected, but nothing compares to the incident a woman had in the centre of Malaga on Thursday night.

She was trying on swimsuits when the shop manager locked up without realising that someone was still inside the shop.

According to the shop manager, the customer entered at around 8.30pm. The worker was talking to a friend when the usual closing time came around, so she pulled the shutters, assuming there was no one left in the shop. She went home.

Shortly after 9pm, upon leaving the changing room, the customer realised that the shop was dark and locked. She rang her partner, who came to the door and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police located the owner's address and went to her home to inform her of the incident and ask her to go an unlock the shop. After 45 minutes of being unexpectedly locked in, the customer left the establishment with a story to tell.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub