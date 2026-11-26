The UMA (Malaga University) is now part of the AFU (Age-Friendly Universities) network. The university has secured membership through the deputy rectorate for equality ... and social policy and its 'Aula de Mayores+55' programme. This reflects the UMA's commitment to addressing the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population.

The network was established in 2012 by the DCU (Dublin City University) in Ireland and today brings together more than 130 higher education institutions from different parts of the world. Its work focuses on facilitating access for older adults to training programmes, flexible courses and academic resources. It also aims to foster intergenerational interaction and learning and promote research into ageing, health and community engagement.

The UMA attended the international conference 'Generations at Work: A Fairer Future for Learning, Earning and Longevity' in Dublin on 22 and 23 October. The event brought together researchers, policy-makers and experts to discuss demographic challenges, intergenerational equity and the sustainable extension of working life in Europe.

European exchange programme

The collaboration will continue this coming December, when the network's chair, Christine O'Kelly, visits Malaga to find out how the UMA's programme works. During her stay, she will give a masterclass on 'the things nobody tells us about growing old'.

O'Kelly also heads the programme for older adults at the University of Dublin, which in September welcomed 31 students from the 'Aula de Mayores+55' as part of the Erasmus+ exchange programme. This cooperation in the field of lifelong learning will be strengthened in January 2027, when a group of 20 students and lecturers from the Irish university will travel to Malaga under the same exchange programme.

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