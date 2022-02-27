Ukrainians protest in Malaga: "We need help to stop this madman" Five hundred people gathered in the city's Plaza de la Marina this Sunday to protest the Russian invasion and to call on the international community to stop Putin's attacks

Around 500 people gathered peacefully in Malaga city centre this Sunday, 27 February, to demonstrate the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. Although the majority were Ukrainians they were also joined by Russian’s living in the province who wanted to show their support.

“We are not going to run away, we are not cowards and we will go out into the streets to defend ourselves. Ukraine is now more united than ever” says Oksana who has been unable to sleep for several days because of the "rage" of seeing her country bombed by Russian troops, the "impotence" of knowing that her family and friends have to shelter in the basement and the "indignation" that the international community will not be able to stop Vladimir Putin.

Oksana, who has been living in Malaga province for 18 years. "Our family is near the border with Romania and, for now, they are fine, but we don't know for how long," she says. “We are continually calling our parents and siblings to check if they are okay. As soon as the connection fails, we fear the worst, but sometimes it's simply because they're hiding in the basement," she says, hoping "that all this will end soon, although I don't know how because Putin is sick and the sanctions won't stop him", Oksana says, referring to the economic blockade with which the EU and the US intend to stop Russia.

'No to war'

"No more sanctions, we need actions," exclaims Roman, the husband of Oksana and father of her two little children, who raise a Ukrainian flag to show their rejection of the invasion. Like this family that put down roots in Malaga almost 13 years ago, five hundred people have gathered this Sunday in shout a resounding 'No to war'.

“We are hopeful that the European Union and the United States can stop this madman, because if he continues his attack on Ukraine, then he will want more. Putin has no borders," warns Vasily, who has been living on the Costa del Sol for a decade and defines the Russian president as "the number one terrorist." For Natalia he is a "murderer" only comparable to Hitler. “He is attacking nurseries and hospitals to try to finish our nation,” laments this woman who left Kiev 20 years ago to earn a living in Malaga province, where some 11,500 Ukrainians reside, and who now suffers “in great pain and fear” as her people try to resist the Russian invasion. A conflict that, she says, she has seen coming for a long time.

Russians show support

Although the majority of those attending the demonstration were Ukrainians, Olga, who is Russian, also wanted to show her support. "We Russians do not want war, we are with the people of Ukraine and we want all this to end now," says this young woman who has lived in Malaga for five years.

Many people from the city also attended, such as Ana María Muñoz, for whom “it makes no sense that this should happen in Europe in the 21st century; it cannot be tolerated that one country invades another.”