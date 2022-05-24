Two-year-old girl dies after being struck by locker in a Malaga store The young child was playing with her brother at the entrance of the supermarket when, due to circumstances that are being investigated, a locker toppled onto her

A two-year-old girl died this Tuesday in Malaga when a locker fell on her inside a Carrefour store, located on Calle Gordon, in the city.

The young child was out shopping with her family and apparently she was playing with her brother at the entrance to the store where the locker was located. For reasons that are being investigated by police, the store furniture fell on top of the little girl.

The child was rushed to the city’s Materno Infantil Hospital, where despite the efforts made by health staff, nothing could be done to save her life.

Local and National Police have carried out a visual investigation of the scene at the store to try to determine why the locker toppled.