Malaga city in traffic chaos following MA-20 closure due to overturned lorry and crushed taxi accident

The incident in which a lorry overturned and crushed a taxi in the Carlos Haya false tunnel in Malaga on Wednesday has created true traffic ... chaos and brought access to the city to a standstill on Thursday.

Traffic has slowed down from the Marbella-bound A-7 and the Malaga city centre-bound A-357. The accident has kept the MA-20 near Carlinda and the Ortega de Prados tunnel closed since last night, forcing traffic diversions via the A-7 to the ring road.

At around 9am on Thursday, the 12-kilometre traffic jam was stretching as far as La Cala del Moral .

The accident has also caused another traffic jam to stretch some 15 kilometres along the A-357, as far as Cártama, according to information from the DGT (traffic authority).

(Ñito Salas)

The accident, which occurred at around 8.10pm on Wednesday, is blocking the section of the MA-20 between kilometre markers 12.5 and 9.6, while the alternative route via the A-7 (the ring road) runs from kilometre 983.8 to 992.1.

As Sur reported on Wednesday, the taxi driver was trapped following the spectacular crash and was taken to hospital after the fire brigade intervened.

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