Two traffic accidents lead to 6km of tailbacks on A-7 in Malaga

Two separate traffic accidents have caused chaos on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Malaga city this Tuesday morning, 3 May. Both accidents involve several vehicles, and have already caused more than six kilometres of tailbacks.
The accidents, which are minor, happened at around 9am. The first one was reported in the San José false tunnel, and then a second happened in the Limonar area.
Both incidents are on the carriageway heading in the Algeciras direction. According to SUR sources, there have been no serious personal injuries in either accident.