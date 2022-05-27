Toddler dies after locker topples at city supermarket The child was out shopping with her family and playing with her brothers at the store's entrance

A two-year-old girl died this Tuesday in Malaga when a shopping trolley locker unit fell on her inside a Carrefour Market store, located on Calle Gordon, in the Victoria district of the city.

The young child was out shopping with her family and apparently she was playing with her two brothers at the entrance to the store where the lockers were located, while her mother waited to pay at the checkout. For reasons that are still being investigated by police, the store furniture - where customers leave their personal shopping trolleys attached by a locked chain and store belongings while they shop - fell and struck the little girl on the head.

The emergency services were called and the child was rushed to the city's Materno Infantil hospital, where, despite the efforts made by health staff, nothing could be done to save her life.

Local and National Police officers have carried out a visual investigation of the scene at the store to try to determine why the locker unit toppled. The method used to anchor the lockers to the store floor and the wall is being investigated.