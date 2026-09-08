112 incident
Three Malaga workers treated for fume inhalation following hydrogen peroxide spill at local warehouse
Four fire engines, one light vehicle and one equipment vehicle were dispatched to the scene
Malaga paramedics treated three workers on Monday after they had inhaled fumes following a hydrogen peroxide spill at a warehouse in the Cruz del Humilladero ... district.
According to the city hall's security department, the emergency services dispatched four fire engines, a light vehicle and a support vehicle to the scene. They used a water spray to control the spill.
There was no material damage.