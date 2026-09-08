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Three Malaga workers treated for fume inhalation following hydrogen peroxide spill at local warehouse

Four fire engines, one light vehicle and one equipment vehicle were dispatched to the scene

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Three Malaga workers treated for fume inhalation following hydrogen peroxide spill at local warehouse

Malaga paramedics treated three workers on Monday after they had inhaled fumes following a hydrogen peroxide spill at a warehouse in the Cruz del Humilladero ... district.

According to the city hall's security department, the emergency services dispatched four fire engines, a light vehicle and a support vehicle to the scene. They used a water spray to control the spill.

There was no material damage.

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Three Malaga workers treated for fume inhalation following hydrogen peroxide spill at local warehouse

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Three Malaga workers treated for fume inhalation following hydrogen peroxide spill at local warehouse