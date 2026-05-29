Subsidised housing in Malaga city: a new VPO opportunity for interested homebuyers

A new opportunity has opened up for the thousands of people interested in accessing social housing (VPO) in Malaga city amid the current housing crisis ... caused by soaring prices. Swedish-owned developer Lagoom Living is launching a call for applications for one of its subsidised rental housing projects, comprising 530 apartments, that it is building to the west of the Teatinos campus, near the University of Malaga.

Right now, however, the company is launching a new development of 91 apartment rentals under the VPO scheme. This follows the successful awarding of the company's first Malaga project several months ago for 62 terraced housing units in the same location, which received some 7,000 applications.

The new development consists of two buildings with a ground floor plus five upper floors and includes 91 two-bedroom apartments, five of which will be adapted for people with reduced mobility. Each home will have an assigned parking space and storage unit.

The complex features a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a children's playground and an outdoor gym, as well as seven commercial premises and an additional 46 parking spaces. The expected rents for the flats, including parking and storage, range from 508 to 512 euros per month.

By lottery

This new Lagoom offer will be awarded via a lottery draw managed by Malaga city's municipal housing institute (IMV). The announcement will be published this Friday in the official provincial gazette and, on Monday 1st June, the terms and conditions will be published on the IMV and Lagoom Living websites.

Registration for interested parties will open at midnight on Monday 8 June and will remain open until 11:59pm on 26 June.

Applicants must have submitted their application for registration in the municipal register for VPO applications and prove at least one year of registration in the municipality of Malaga.

Furthermore, they must meet the established financial requirements for the scheme, including a maximum income limit of 2.5 times the IPREM (the public indicator in Spain of eligibility for assistance based on income), a minimum income per family or cohabiting unit for the previous tax year of 23,500 euros and a maximum affordability ratio of 30 per cent in relation to their rent and salary. Also, they cannot own another property and must use the allocated property as their habitual, permanent residence.