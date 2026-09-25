This is what Malaga's Calle Victoria will look like after the comprehensive refurbishment: wider pavements and lanes and no more parking spaces

The plan for the redevelopment of the iconic Calle Victoria in Malaga city is now official. In short, the provisional project widens both the pavements ... and the lanes.

According to the infographics to which SUR has had access, the western pavement, the one on the side of Plaza de la Merced, will be 2.70 metres wide. The eastern pavement will be 4.40 metres wide.

The carriageway will be six metres wide to allow buses to pass comfortably. At present, there are occasions when they practically brush against one another when travelling in opposite directions.

Implementing these changes presents significant technical difficulties due to the nature of the surrounding area. On the one hand, the narrowness of the route constrains any kind of intervention. On the other, it is a key route used by the the public bus service, which carries a massive volume of passengers.

All these factors led to alternatives such as partial pedestrianisation or the introduction of one-way traffic being ruled out at the time.

Furthermore, no traffic restrictions are currently envisaged beyond those imposed by the gradual roll-out of the Low Emission Zone (ZBE), which has an uncertain future due to the ruling of the High Court of Justice of Andalucía declaring it unlawful to fine only vehicles registered outside the city. This, however, is another matter on which the city council has already sought legal advice.

The impetus for this project has been closely linked to the demands of the Plataforma Victoria residents' association, which has held a number of meetings with the city council over the past few years.

During the most recent meeting, held earlier this week, municipal officials set out the final details of the project. They have now drafted in full the technical proposal, although a number of amendments and commitments agreed between the local authority and residential groups are yet to be finalised.

Local organisations had been calling for a comprehensive development plan to transform this street. The budget allocation for carrying out the works will amount to 4.6 million euros and work on the site will begin right after Semana Santa 2027, with an estimated timeframe of one year.

The area is home to several schools with heavy footfall, which will also affect the progress of the works. The proposed road layout maintains traffic flow by providing two lanes, each with an estimated width of three metres.

All parking spots will be removed, except those reserved for people with reduced mobility. Loading bays will be redistributed across the surrounding areas. Among the proposed improvements are the upgrading of pedestrian crossings; the maintenance of the orange trees; widening the area around the San Lázaro chapel as far as possible; and coordinating with residents' associations on the possible installation of street lamps on building facades.

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