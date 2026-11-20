Retired SAS (Andalusian healthcare) workers in Malaga have carried out a fourth study into delays in primary care in the province. The study took place ... on 28, 29 and 30 October 2026.

According to the association of retired workers, in 31.34% of face-to-face appointments patients were not offered any available dates. The same was true for telephone bookings, where the figure rose to 33.64%, that is, one in every three attempts.

In total, 871 appointments were made, covering 100% of health centres and an estimated 92.08% of the provincial population over the age of 14. The researchers also checked the earliest available dates on the SAS applications without actually booking any appointments.

In the Guadalhorce area, 68.63% of attempts to book a face-to-face appointment were unsuccessful due to a lack of availability. In Malaga city, the proportion of unsuccessful booking attempts stands at 34.84%, while those who do manage to secure an appointment wait an average of 10.86 days.

On the Costa del Sol, the average waiting time is 10.75 days and 29.77% are unable to secure an appointment. Across the province, the average waiting time is 9.8 days and on 273 occasions (31.34%), it was impossible to secure a face-to-face appointment.

The report highlights "particularly concerning" situations: in the El Palo district, 70% of attempts to book a face-to-face appointment were unsuccessful. At the Delicias health centre, half of the appointments secured involved a waiting time of more than 20 days.

"These figures show that a seemingly short delay can mask fully booked diaries and numerous failed attempts to secure an appointment," the study authors say.

What also concerns them is that the proportion of unavailable in-person appointments in the province rose from 21.29% in March to 31.34% in October. Furthermore, the time at which the appointment is booked affects the outcome: it is easier to secure an appointment before 9am, when waiting times are shorter.

For the SAS pensioners' association, these figures "fall short of the standard of care within 24-48 hours the forum of primary care doctors advocates".

Sur has asked the regional ministry of health for information, but has not yet received a response.

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