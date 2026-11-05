Computer repair technician uncovers a child pornography case in Malaga: the suspect was found to have thousands of files

05/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:50h.

National Police officers have arrested a 43-year-old man in Malaga on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The arrest was made possible ... thanks to the cooperation of a company in the technology sector. Technical support provided for a computer device uncovered an offence involving the corruption of minors, according to a statement issued by the National Police.

Cybercrime officers from the Malaga provincial police station have arrested a customer of a technology retailer after it was discovered that he was storing and distributing paedophilic files on his personal computer.

An initial analysis of the computer in question revealed evidence that its owner was using it to download, store and distribute files relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Following an initial examination, the investigators found software installed on the computer that was used to download files via a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.

Consequently, as the investigation continued, and once sufficient evidence of the criminal offence had been obtained, the cybercrime officers applied for a court order to enter and search the suspect’s home in Malaga city.

Finally, as a result of the operation, 14 mass storage devices were seized, on which thousands of files containing paedophilic material were found, many of which depicted extremely graphic child abuse.

Following his arrest on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, the suspect has now been brought before a court.