TalentLab Málaga returns to help university students take first step into their careers

Matías Stuber Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 16:09 Share

TalentLab Málaga is returning to the Fycma fair and trade centre from 22 to 24 April to help university students take the first step into their careers.

SUR's training project has once again invited the province's leading companies to enrich young people's understanding of the working environment.

The registration process is already open and the deadline is 22 March. The students selected at the first stage are eligible for paid internships with the participating companies.

TalentLab Málaga is a bridge that connects young people with companies and allows them to prove that they have a place among their staff. The workshops include talks organised by the human resources managers.

The companies that have signed up for this year's event are: EY GDS Spain, Montosa, Leroy Merlin, Synergym, Airzone, Navarro Hermanos, Ebury, EMT, Verdecora, Indra Group and Cemosa. In addition, the European University, the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (Utamed), ESIC-EIG, Esesa and Windup provide training.

TalentLab Málaga comes to life thanks to the collaboration of Malaga city council, the provincial authority and the University of Malaga.

Practical experience

TalentLab offers a packed three-day programme that combines teamwork, group dynamics and motivational talks.

The participants will learn how to best present themselves to prospective employers, how to confidently speak in public, how to handle their personal brand, how to handle things with emotional intelligence and resilience.

Zoom The photo shows one of the many group talks that will take place during the event. Marilú Báez

Testimonials from previous years confirm that TalentLab Málaga is a professional tool that facilitates employability.

There are numerous examples of young people who started their career after one of the participating companies selected them and many are still part of the staff today.