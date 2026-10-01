Malaga Carrefour security guard tackles thief on his way out

A security guard at a Carrefour supermarket in Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero district stopped a young thief before he managed to escape with more ... than 500 euros' worth of stolen goods a few days ago.

The worker remains on sick leave after sustaining injuries to his neck and one leg as a result of the fight with the suspect.

The incident happened at around 7pm, when the security tags triggered the alarms as the suspect passed through. According to sources, the man was carrying two suitcases and a rucksack he had allegedly stolen, containing other stolen goods.

Upon hearing the alarm, the alleged perpetrator, of Moroccan origin, dropped the luggage and fled on foot towards the exit of the premises.

A security guard reacted immediately and managed to tackle him just before he reached the door. At that moment, a fierce struggle ensued, as the young man put up resistance in an attempt to escape.

As CCTV footage shows, the security guard held the young man down, attracting the attention of several customers who came over to offer their help, although the situation was already under control.

Shortly afterwards, a second security guard on duty joined in. Between them, they managed to handcuff the man until the police arrived, at which point they took charge of the detainee.

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