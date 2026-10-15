Malaga police arrest alleged perpetrator of stabbing of 16-year-old student

Malaga police have arrested the man suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the back with a pair of scissors in front of ... the teen's school on Tuesday. According to sources, the arrest took place a few hours after the attack, thanks to videos several witnesses had recorded.

The incident took place just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, when the victim's father went to the school gates with his motorbike to pick up his son. As Sur previously reported, the suspect, who was driving a white van, collided with the motorbike as he was performing a parking manoeuvre.

The two adults started arguing. Although the boy's father had managed to stabilise his motorbike, he had sustained injuries while doing so, which sparked the conflict. The dispute continued when the teenager left the school and got on the motorbike.

Although the altercation was with the father, the perpetrator allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the boy in the back. According to sources, the victim was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he was admitted with a fairly deep stab wound. Fortunately, his life was not in danger.

The incident took place at a time when the street was crowded with people. Several witnesses tried to detain the alleged assailant, but he got into the van and fled the scene.

Some of them, however, captured the scene on their mobile phones, recording both the registration number and the make of the vehicle, as well as the suspect's face. This reportedly enabled the police to arrest him late on Tuesday afternoon.

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