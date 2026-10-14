Malaga teen stabbed with scissors outside his school during traffic dispute

A van driver stabbed a 16-year-old boy with scissors in Malaga city on Tuesday following a traffic dispute with the victim's father. ... The boy is out of danger, but the assailant allegedly fled the scene.

The incident happened as the boy was leaving school, shortly after 2.30pm. According to sources, the boy's father arrived at the school gates in the La Victoria area on a motorbike to pick up his son.

While manoeuvreing to park, a van bumped into the motorbike. Although the victim's father managed to steady his vehicle and not fall, the two men started arguing.

It appears that the fight continued after the boy had already got on the motorbike. According to sources, the van driver took advantage of that and stabbed the boy in the back with a pair of scissors.

The incident took place at a time when the street was crowded with people. Several witnesses reportedly tried to restrain the attacker. He, however, managed to flee the scene.

The boy was admitted to hospital, from where sources have said that he is out of danger. At the time of going to press, the were no police reports concerning the suspect's arrest.

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