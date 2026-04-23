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SUR hosts book exchange event with music and drinks in Malaga on Thursday

The event at Fábrica de Cervezas Victoria marks World Book Day with the participation of DJ Julia Martín, the attendees themselves and various poets

SUR

Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:15

SUR's Aula de Cultura is celebrating World Book Day on 23 April with a special event combining literature, music and audience participation. The event starts at 7pm at Fábrica de Cervezas Victoria (Avenida Velázquez 215) under the slogan: 'Bring a book. Take one. Stay for a beer'.

The idea is to exchange books, share reading experiences and discover new stories in a friendly and creative atmosphere.

The event, in collaboration with Fundación Unicaja and the Victoria brewery, fosters the exchange of ideas and interaction among readers. Attendees can also take home personalised bookmarks and printed poems by various authors.

The evening features a set by singer and DJ Julia Martín, an open mic for those who wish to read their own or others' work and surprise appearances by poets who will participate with various literary activities.

The initiative reflects the Aula de Cultura's commitment to creating accessible spaces for dialogue around contemporary creative work, incorporating a more playful format to celebrate an important date for global culture.

Attendance is free with prior registration. Those interested must be of legal age and can request access by sending an email to forosur@diariosur.es.

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surinenglish SUR hosts book exchange event with music and drinks in Malaga on Thursday

SUR hosts book exchange event with music and drinks in Malaga on Thursday