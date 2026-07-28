Malaga husband jailed 15 years for strangling wife and burying body in concrete

The defendant, in the dock, at the first session of the trial.

María José Díaz Alcalá 28/07/2026 a las 16:40h.

A man who strangled his wife and buried her body under concrete has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Provincial Court of Málaga ... handed down the sentence after a jury found the defendant guilty of homicide, applying aggravating circumstances of relationship and gender-based violence.