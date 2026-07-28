Crime
Malaga husband jailed 15 years for strangling wife and burying body in concrete
Defendant sentenced after jury finds him guilty of murdering Débora Morais and concealing her body at an industrial estate
A man who strangled his wife and buried her body under concrete has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The Provincial Court of Málaga ... handed down the sentence after a jury found the defendant guilty of homicide, applying aggravating circumstances of relationship and gender-based violence.
The court heard that the defendant strangled Débora Morais during an argument driven by jealousy after she stated she wanted a divorce.
Following the murder at their family home in Malaga, the killer wrapped the victim's body in a blanket and plastic before transporting it in a drum to an industrial unit in the La Estrella area.
He then broke through the floor, buried her alongside personal belongings and covered the body with fresh concrete and heavy machinery before reporting her missing to police.
The defendant maintained the lie for six months, giving multiple statements to detectives as a grieving relative, before confessing to officers in September 2022.
In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, the court stripped the defendant of parental responsibility for his minor daughter, issued a 16-year restraining order protecting both of his daughters, and ordered him to pay each child €77,835 in compensation.