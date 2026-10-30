Mercadona debuts new 'Tienda 9' supermarket format in Málaga Nostrum with €4.2 million investment

Mercadona has launched its latest supermarket model in Malaga province with the opening of its new 'Tienda 9' format at the Málaga Nostrum Commercial Park ( ... Calle Lugo).

Representing a 4.2-million-euro investment involving 20 construction contractors, the new store has created 18 jobs. It marks the Valencian supermarket giant's first provincial location under the updated concept, which focuses on expanding space dedicated to fresh produce and streamlining the shopping experience for its customers (whom the company internally calls jefes or "bosses").

The key feature of the 'Tienda 9' model is a complete spatial reorganisation. Moving away from a layout organised by product categories, the new store is organised by operational processes to make shopping faster and more intuitive, while reducing stock replenishment distances for employees.

The façade of the new shop.

The store introduces a central preparation hub where all fresh food preparation takes place in-house, freeing up self-service floor space. From an environmental standpoint, the facility reduces energy consumption by up to 10% and cuts water usage by up to 40%. Refrigerated display cabinets feature Aerofoil technology to prevent temperature loss into aisles, improving thermal comfort and energy efficiency.

The 'Tienda 9' model evolves from the previous 'Tienda 8' design. Mercadona plans to roll out the format across its network between 2026 and 2033, backed by a planned total investment of 3.7 billion euros. The store, which includes a customer rest area, will operate from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm.